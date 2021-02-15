Shut down of salt business in New London leads to long lines for road salt supply in New Haven

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Long lines continued Monday morning as private contractors waited outside the Gateway Terminal to pick up road salt. There is no shortage of salt but now that a salt business out of New London has had to shut down there is only one place many can get their salt supply.

Truck drivers waiting outside the Gateway Terminal in New Haven were in for the long haul.

“Sat in line for eight hours, nine hours and we got one load. I could use 20 loads,” said Peter Niro of All State Landscape Services.

Not only was the wait time long but so was the drive time for many. Last week DRVN Enterprises sold out of its salt supply at the State Pier in New London leaving private contractors and many towns only one option for their road salt supply.

“Montville, North Stonington, Lyme, Old Saybrook,” said Michelle Farrelly, who shared with News 8 a four page list of customers served by DRVN Enterprises.

She says her husband Steve opened his salt business in New London eight years ago to provide a closer alternative to the New Haven suppliers.

“It’s like you can’t go to one hospital or one grocery and everybody’s there in the whole state. It just doesn’t work,” said Farrelly.

She claims after the state announced plans to develop the State Pier as a state of the art hub for the offshore wind industry and Gateway Terminal chosen to operate it her husband’s salt company was driven out.

“The first ship came in this is the truth. 55 percent they went up on unloading of the ship. Cost my husband $500,000 more to unload it,” said Farrelly.

That last shipment of salt that DRVN was able to get was about a year ago and because of the mild winter for most of the year there was a huge pile of salt in New London until it was all sold away. The last morsel left that location on Thursday.

“It’s not even ready to start,” said Farrelly. “Why couldn’t we even have finished the winter out? Why couldn’t my husband have brought another one in.”

The only option for many now is New Haven.

In a statement Gateway Terminal said there is no shortage of salt and the average wait time is about two and a half hours.

Morton and Champion serve the State of Connecticut DOT and municipalities; Gateway serves private contractors.

Gateway has not increased prices, despite what has been reported.

News 8 also reached out to Gateway, the state, and the Connecticut Port Authority about the decision to end salt distribution in New London. Farrelly says losing their business has been tough on their family and many customers too.

“Oh I cannot even tell you because don’t get me crying,” said Farrelly.