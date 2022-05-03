NEW LONDON, Conn. (Conn.) — A brother and sister from Hartford were sentenced Tuesday for the killings of a couple and their adult son in what prosecutors called a drug deal that escalated into a home invasion.

Sergio Correa was convicted by a jury in December of murder and 12 other charges in the 2017 fatal beatings of Kenneth Lindquist, 56, and his wife, Janet Lindquist, 61, and the stabbing death of their son, Matthew Lindquist, 21, at the family’s Griswold home.

Superior Court Judge Hunchu Kwak in New London imposed the life prison sentence — plus an additional 105 years behind bars — on Correa after relatives and friends of the victims gave emotional statements.

Correa was given the opportunity to address the court after victim impact statements, he simply reiterated his claims of innocence.

“I wish to represent myself and file motions that they won’t file,” Correa said. “It’s my life. I’m the one who has to do the time for a crime I did not commit.”

Correa’s sister, Ruth Correa, had previously pleaded guilty to murder charges and agreed to testify against her brother, in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence.

“There’s nothing I can say that will take away the hurt, the pain, and as sorry as I am, words don’t matter,” Ruth Correa said in court Tuesday.

Eric Lindquist, whose parents and brother were murdered, told the judge he planned to advocate for stronger criminal justice policies. He noted Sergio Correa had been released from prison several months before the killings after finishing a robbery sentence.

“They had an entire life ahead of them, arguably the best part of their life together, that was senselessly taken from them at the hands of evil soulless creatures,” he said.

Along with remembering the horrors of that December night, those who spoke also shared fond memories.

“This has been the most tragic and devastating moment I have ever experienced,” said Danielle Lindquist, the daughter and sister of the victims.

Police and prosecutors said Matthew Lindquist made a deal with Sergio Correa to trade his parents’ guns for drugs and cash. But when Correa and his sister arrived, they chased Matthew Lindquist into the woods and Sergio Correa struck him with a machete, authorities said. The brother and sister then stabbed and slashed him more than 60 times, officials said.

The Correas then went to the Lindquist home, where Sergio Correa beat Kenneth Lindquist to death with a baseball bat, prosecutors said. Sergio Correa then attacked Janet Lindquist with the bat and strangled her, prosecutors said.

The Correas collected valuables in the home, including cash, jewelry and even the family’s Christmas presents, and set the house on fire as they fled, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.