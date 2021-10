NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 14-year-old boy Sunday night.

Police describe Juan Ortiz-Santana as white/Hispanic with brown eyes. He weighs 115 pounds and is 5’8.” Ortiz-Santana was reportedly last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ortiz-Santana is asked to contact the NLPD at 860-447-5269.