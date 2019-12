DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl from Deep River.

State Police said 16-year-old Katherine Konrad no one has seen or heard from her since Dec. 20.

Konrad is Asian with brown hair, brown eyes. She is 5-feet-2-inches and weighs roughly 120 lbs.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact State Police Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.

Silver Alerts can be issued for a person of any age who has a mental disability.