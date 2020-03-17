Silver Alert issued for 4-year-old girl, 3-year-old brother missing from New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a 4-year-old girl and her 3-year-old brother; both are missing from New London.

According to police, Gabrielle Brown, 4, was last seen with her mother and her 3-year-old brother, Emanuelle Brown, on Monday, March 16.

Police describe Gabrielle as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2’10” tall and weighs 40 lbs.

Brown was last seen wearing a pink coat.

Emanuelle is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 2’3” tall and weighs 30 lbs.

If located, contact New London Police at 860-447-5269.