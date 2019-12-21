Silver Alert issued for 8-year-old New London boy

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy in New London.

On Dec. 20, a Silver Alert was issued for Kendrick Brimage, who is believed to be with his mother, 59-year-old Xioara Campos.

Kendrick is 4′ 3″, 60 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored Santa hat, yellow shirt, blue pants, and a blue coat.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call New London police at (860) 442-2345.

Silver Alerts can be issued for a person of any age who has a mental disability.