WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A skunk in Waterford tested positive for rabies on Thursday.

In light of this, Ledge Light Health District is reminding the public to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

The skunk was from the area of Shore Road, according to the health district.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Ledge Light Health District at (860) 448-4882 or the animal control officer at (860) 442-9451.