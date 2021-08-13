Skunk tests positive for rabies in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A skunk found in Bluff Point State Park in Groton tested positive for rabies Thursday, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

They say the public should refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect animals and people. It can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Ledge Light Health District at (860) 448-4882 or Groton Animal Control at (860) 441-6709.

