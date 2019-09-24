Skunk tests positive for Rabies in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Authorities report that a skunk has tested positive for Rabies in the area of Goulart Road on Tuesday.

Ledyard Animal Control warns the public not to feed or approach wild or stray animals. Rabies is a deadly disease that can infect all mammals, including humans. It’s most often spread by infected wild animals, stray cats, and stray dogs.

The LAC reports that the Rabies virus is present in saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. It can spread when in contact with open wounds and scratches.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 or the Ledyard Animal Control Officer at 860-464-6400.