Skunk tests positive for rabies in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Health officials are warning Waterford residents after a skunk tested positive for rabies on Monday.

The Director of Health says that a skunk from the area of North Phillips Street was tested and found to be positive for the deadly disease.

The public is advised to refrain from feeding or approaching wild or stray animals in the town.

Rabies is a fatal disease that can infect pets and people but is mostly spread by wild and stray animals.

The virus lives in saliva and brain tissue of infected animals and can be spread by scratches or when saliva comes in contact with open wounds or mucous membranes.

Anyone with questions on rabies or the infected skunk can contact Ledge Light Health District at 448-4882 or the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control at 860-442-9451.