Solar energy farms sprout up in eastern Connecticut

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In eastern Connecticut there have been a lot of solar energy farms popping up all around the area.

From Rt. 32 in Franklin to Rt 12 in Groton, you drive along those roads and you see fields and fields, acres and acres of those solar panels.

In Stonington, the proposed solar energy farm is being looked at for land right off of on Taugwonk Spur Road. As you can see it’s very close to I-95. Right near the highway.



But the land where this proposed farm would be located is on 16 and a half acres of land which cannot be seen from any road.

“It’s always important to diversify. I mean we’re involved in the haying of course during the summer which is actually just about wrapping up our second cut right about now. Again ready to go into the logging season and the solar farm coming in is just going to be another thing to add onto our list of things we’re involved with,” said Travis Robinson, Stonington.

The company proposing this latest solar energy farm is Greenskies Renewable Energy out of Middletown.