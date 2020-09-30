Some Montville residents call for mayor to resign over Christmas tree controversy

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– In Montville, we are next to a pretty famous Christmas tree on the side of the road. During the holidays it is decorated for Christmas and there’s presents underneath. But right now it’s decorated to thank first responders and health care workers.

It’s located right at the entrance ramp to I-395 south. Some in town say the mayor wants to have it cut down, and in response to that, some in town are calling for the mayor to resign.

We did speak to the mayor’s office and was told that it was one resident who had complained about the tree to the mayor.

She thought the handcuffs were insensitive because of the recent claims of police brutality. And after that he got a lot of angry phone calls.

So at a public safety meeting he mentioned we should just take it down. But he did not mean to take it down. He does not want the tree taken down and he hopes that this controversy, which blew up, will blow over.