NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report accused a former leader of the United States Coast Guard Academy of covering up investigations of sexual assaults at the New London academy.
Sources said the investigation was covered up by commandant Karl Shultz as he took charge of the agency in 2018. The report alleged top officials at the United States Coast Guard Academy had planned to come clean about the inquiries into sexual misconduct between the late 1980s and 2006.
“Kudos to them that they actually were willing to really expose all of the misconduct that was taking place there. Unfortunately, a decision was made by the leadership not to share that report with Congress,” State Rep. Joe Courtney (D-District 2) said.
A spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard released the following statement to News 8 in part:
The Coast Guard fully recognizes that, by not having taken appropriate action at the time of the sexual assaults, the Coast Guard may have further traumatized the victims, delayed access to their care and recovery, and prevented some cases from being referred to the military justice system for appropriate accountability. The Coast Guard owns this failure and apologizes to each of the victims and their loved ones. We are creating a culture to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment, and are dedicated to addressing and supporting the needs of victims, improving access to justice, holding perpetrators accountable, and delivering a coordinated response to any sexual assault or harassment.