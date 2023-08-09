NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report accused a former leader of the United States Coast Guard Academy of covering up investigations of sexual assaults at the New London academy.

Sources said the investigation was covered up by commandant Karl Shultz as he took charge of the agency in 2018. The report alleged top officials at the United States Coast Guard Academy had planned to come clean about the inquiries into sexual misconduct between the late 1980s and 2006.

“Kudos to them that they actually were willing to really expose all of the misconduct that was taking place there. Unfortunately, a decision was made by the leadership not to share that report with Congress,” State Rep. Joe Courtney (D-District 2) said.