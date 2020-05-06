Southeastern CT businesses perform good deeds for essential workers

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In North Stonington, truck drivers are being bought lunch Wednesday by Whelen Engineering.

This highlights the fact that back in April, the Federal Highway Administration loosened the rules at rest areas to allow food trucks and to give truckers a place to stop and get food while they’re on the road.

Whelen is doing this to show its appreciation to truck drivers and there is a lot of appreciation going on in southeastern Connecticut.

Over in New London, Berry’s Ice Cream and Candy Bar gave $700 worth of gift certificates to teachers at the Regional Multicultural Magnet School. And Eyeglass Lass is donating safety glasses that’s prescription glasses to those on the front lines.

“I think we all feel kind of helpless during this and we’re all struggling, but I know I’ll feel a little bit better if I can help anyone who’s helping my loved ones and my friends, anyone in the community,” said Siobhan Burns, Eyeglass Lass.

In addition to buying lunch, Whelen Engineering is also giving truck drivers face masks, which the company now manufactures itself for first responders and healthcare workers.