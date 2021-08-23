Southeastern CT hit hardest with winds from Henri

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southeastern Connecticut was hit hardest by Tropical Storm Henri. The town of Lisbon is seeing wind damage and power outages Monday morning, as Henri will return with more rain.

The eastern part of the state was on the windy side of the storm, thrashed and trashed by strong winds. Felix Prokop was watching news coverage of the storm when he became the story.

“Boom! I hear this great big bang the dog goes nuts, jumps on the couch my wife screams, and I thought it was lightning!”, said Prokop. “I walked out and there were two trees there, and a whole bunch of branches on the car, and it had some damage.”

While Eversource trucks have been running around the state trying to get the power back on, here, as the tree came down on the roof and on the wire, Felix‘s house never lost power. As a matter of fact, that wire is live and the people working on the house have to be extremely careful not to come in contact with it.

“What’s the most important part right now, getting the house secured so there’s no more water damage. And I can’t get through the roof and ruin the house more than it already is,” said Pete Rainville.

And Eversource has been trying to repair the damage to the power grid, with more than 50,000 people out during the height of the storm. There are currently 116 outages in Lisbon, and over 9,000 customers are without power.

They have been shifting trucks from the western part of the state to the eastern part of the state, as the storm turned east toward Rhode Island.

“We forecasted a historic storm. It was going to come in here and caused some significant damage. To the state of Connecticut that storm did shift. Fortunately, we dodged a very significant storm, here in Connecticut. The folks in Rhode Island were not quite as lucky,” said Eversource CEO Joe Nolan.

Even though Felix Procop took a direct hit, his house damage the roof was torn off, he’s thankful his neighbor runs a tree company.

“There are blessings and everything, if he wasn’t here and he wasn’t around, who knows when other people would’ve gotten here, a couple days, the rain I’ll kinds of problems, I can sleep good tonight,“ Prokop said.

The Eversource CEO also said the path of the storm is very important. This storm made landfall right into Connecticut and Rhode Island; it did not come up through Florida, wiping out the power grid down south. They were able to draw from resources south to north as Connecticut was Ground Zero.