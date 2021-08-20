Southeastern shoreline towns preparing for Tropical Storm Henri

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – The water may be calm right now, but come Sunday when Tropical Storm Henri hits Connecticut, the water could come up over sea walls. It could also get past houses and down to the road in some shoreline neighborhoods.

Folks who live near the water say that everything needs to be taken in and the storm shutters all need to be pulled down. Along the shoreline, a lot of people are preparing for the storm.

Boats are being taken out of the water and anything that can fly away is being removed.

“We’ve been here since 7 this morning, taking it apart, and picking up chairs, and we still have these chairs here that we have to put in the van to get them out of here, so and tie all this stuff down, so no projectiles,” said Paul Tuper, S&S Home Maintenance.

Come Saturday, all boats are expected to be out of the water and all of the boats at the Niantic Bay Yacht Club have to be out of the water as the boat club is making it mandatory.