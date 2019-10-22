Sprague news conference to be held regarding violent online threats toward CT senator

New London

by: Kent Pierce

Posted:

SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH) — The two top democrats in the Senate will be going to Sprague later Monday morning to hold a press conference alongside State Senator Cathy Osten after two different commenters threatened violence against her on a Facebook page.

The comments were posted to the Connecticut Republican Party Facebook page in response to allegations that Osten may have marred someone’s lawn while campaigning door-to-door.

On Sunday, the Connecticut Republican Party Facebook page posted pictures of tire marks on a lawn and wrote that Osten is “too lazy to walk around the house.”

To that, one person posted that he would have “pulled her out that car and knocked her out.”

He writes, “I do a lot of work on my lawn to keep it looking nice.”

A second person wrote “she does that to the wrong person she might get shot,” to which a third person responded, “I’ll shoot her.”

Democrats write that law enforcement has been notified of the threats.

Osten is not just a senator, but also the first selectman of Sprague, and that means she is running for re-election this year. Osten faces Republican Cheryl Blanchard.

