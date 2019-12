SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH) — Sprague police are looking to identify a truck allegedly involved in an evading accident.

Police say a supposed mid-2000’s Chevy vehicle with black rims and a red plow is connected to an evading incident on West Main Street, Park Avenue in Sprague.







No details were given of when the accident took place. Those with more information can call police at 860-822-3000, extension 207.