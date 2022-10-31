SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man previously convicted of sexually assaulting a girl, and accused earlier this year of making a threatening call to the family of a missing child, is now facing charges that he had more than 10,000 photos and videos of child pornography.

Gregory Butts, 52, of Sprague, is facing an additional charge of first-degree possession of child pornography, Connecticut State Police announced Monday. He faces an additional $150,000 in bond, and has been held at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution on a $1 million bond since this summer.

In June 2016, Butts was convicted of sexually assaulting a girl with a brain injury, and was sentenced in 2019 to 15 years of probation. Under the conditions of his bond, he agreed to not have devices that record and play visual images, including smartphones, without his probation officer’s approval.

When a probation officer searched his home in March, they found a pouch in Butts’ garage that held seven smartphones he wasn’t allowed to own, according to state police. Inside the bag was also a notebook with usernames of minors, marked with ages between 13 and 15, and street addresses for them.

He had already been detained when, in July, he was accused of calling the families of missing children in Colorado, according to Connecticut State Police. He told the person on the phone that he had sex with the children, and would only return them if the person on the phone had sex with him. The children returned soon after, unhurt, and had not been kidnapped.

When police searched his home they discovered Snapchat conversations where Butts made threats and demanded sexually explicit photos from minors, according to state police.

When they investigated the phones from the March search, police found that three of the seven had child pornography on them, according to authorities. Among the 10,528 pornographic images and videos on the phones, 3,502 included children who are “known child victims” in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s database.

Police also found that he had voyeuristic, nude videos and photos of a person in Butts neighborhood, according to authorities.