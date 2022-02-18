NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The state Office of Inspector General (OIG) continues investigating after a man in Norwich police custody died in a holding cell. The state released multiple videos Friday, including bodycam footage of the arrest.

The OIG said Norwich police arrested Brenton Chambers on Feb. 3 for violating probation and drug and weapons charges. The video below is a bodyworn camera recording of his arrest.

Officers took Chambers to the Norwich Police Department for booking. He complained of foot pain and was taken to a hospital for medical attention, according to the OIG, before returning to the police department.

Another video shows Chambers sitting in his cell at 3:58 a.m. on Feb. 4. just before he appeared to start seizing. He fell backward and appeared to his head before he slumped over. Officers and EMTs then entered his cell to render aid.

WARNING: The recording of Chambers in his cell can be viewed here. Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

The OIG said Friday the results of an autopsy are listed as pending.

Norwich police previously said that the OIG, assisted by the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad, is investigating the death, per state statute.