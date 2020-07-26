State leaders join dozens in support of hotel worker injured in alleged racially-charged attack

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens came together Sunday afternoon in Stonington in solidarity with a hotel worker injured in an alleged racially-charged attack last month. State leaders pledged their support Sunday.

Crystal Caldwell says she is overwhelmed by the support she’s received over the last month since that alleged vicious attack by a New York couple.

“Americans like Crystal Caldwell still face racism and extreme hatred and it is incumbent upon all of us to get rid of the evils of racism. Get rid of them and ensure equality for all,” said one rally organizer.

The two suspects were arrested and face several charges including assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias. Though they will face a judge for their alleged actions, state leaders say more needs to be done.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D – Connecticut) said, “Black lives matter and we want justice for Crystal Caldwell…We need to change the law so this kind of hideous hate crime will be prosecuted all the more readily.”

And even though her pain, Caldwell says she wants this moment to be a teaching moment so no one else has to go through what she did.

“This outpouring right here is going to strengthen me,” she said. “It’s going to make me so much stronger. I will do anything I can to help change racism. Anything I can do to speak, I will because I am going through this…No one should ever have to go through this. We are all God’s children and we deserve to be treated as God’s children.”

Sen. Blumenthal pledged efforts to make sure attacks like Caldwell’s don’t happen again.

“I am going to fight for changes in the federal law as well as the state law to make sure we eradicate hate crimes in America like Crystal had to suffer just one month ago,” he said. “And we will bring to bear the full weight of federal prosecutors if necessary so that Crystal will have justice in her case.”

News 8 is told the suspects were released after posting bond; they are expected to face a judge here in CT on Sept. 23.