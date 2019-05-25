New London

State police and Lifestar responding to fall victim in Colchester

Posted: May 25, 2019 04:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 04:36 PM EDT

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials are responding to victim who fell in the area of Amston Road in Colchester.

Colchester Fire Department, State Police, and Lifestar are responding to the scene.

No details on where the victim fell from.

There is no information on any injuries or health conditions.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

