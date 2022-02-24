LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested a woman in Lebanon on an active arrest warrant for kidnapping in Nevada.

Police responded to 400 Mack Rd. on Wednesday to attempt to locate a wanted person for North Las Vegas Police Department.

Troopers located and identified 43-year-old Jessica Bisson, who was determined to have an active full extradition arrest warrant from the state of Nevada for Kidnapping in the First Degree.

Bisson was processed and charged for Fugitive from Justice and was unable to post the $100,000 surety bond, police said. She is due in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.