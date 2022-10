GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man.

Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing.

He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (860) 848-6500.