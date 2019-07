LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are asking for your help identifying a man they say stole an elderly woman’s purse.

Police say the man pictured above stole the woman’s purse at the Walmart in Lisbon last Wednesday.

They say he took off in a red Volkswagen Jetta. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call state police.

