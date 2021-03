EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– An officer at the York Correctional Institute in East Lyme is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 21-year-old female inmate.

Connecticut State Police arrested 38-year-old Wesley Applegate, of New London, on Monday after he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with an inmate at the women’s prison where he worked.

Applegate is charged with second degree sexual assault. He was held on $50,000 bond and will appear in court on April 1.