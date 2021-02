EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck by another car on Interstate 95 in East Lyme.

State Police say the crash happened on I-95 south in the area of exits 72 and 71. At the time, the trooper was helping another driver when that cruiser was hit.

The trooper was outside of the cruiser and was not injured.

State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and avoid all distractions.