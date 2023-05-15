LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating an untimely death in Lisbon.

On Monday, state police responded to River Road in Lisbon to assist the local fire marshal with a reported car fire just before 1 a.m.

Police are now calling the incident an untimely death investigation, which is being investigated by the Eastern District Major Crime Squad.

The scene has been cleared.

No further information, including the victim’s identification, has been released at this time.

