GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating after three suspects stole a dirt bike from a shed last week in Griswold, according to authorities.

On Friday, troopers responded to a home on Plainfield Road after a reported burglary of a dirt bike worth $10,000.

Police obtained surveillance video that showed three suspects who entered the shed and stole the red 2023 Honda CRF250. According to police, the burglary happened between 1:54 a.m. to 2:09 a.m.

Police said the suspects had cut the lock off the shed where the dirt bike was stored.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Trooper Blanchette at 860-597-9714 or Wilfred.Blanchetteiv@ct.gov.