STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Franklin woman Thursday on Interstate 95 in Stonington, according to state police.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 11:53 a.m., half a mile north of Exit 91, authorities said.

Police said there was heavy traffic on Interstate 95 when a man driving a Mazda CX-5 rear-ended a Honda Civic and the left rear corner of a Toyota Tundra.

According to police, the Honda was pushed off the right side of the roadway, where it then came to an uncontrolled final stop in a ditch off the right side of the highway.



The Mazda rolled over on its side and came to an uncontrolled rest on the left shoulder of the road, while the Toyota stayed in the left lane.

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

The woman killed in the crash was identified as Barbara Dyer, 78, of Franklin.

Police said the driver of the Mazda sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage of the collision is asked to call Connecticut State Police Christopher Trooper Brett at 860-848-6500 ext. 5.







