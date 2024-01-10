LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on Route 2 East in Lebanon, according to authorities.

State police responded to a crash just after 3 p.m. in the area of Exit 22 on Route 2 Eastbound.

Route 2 East is closed between exits 22 and 23 while police investigate the crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit has responded to assist with the investigation.



State police are unable to determine the duration of the closure at Exit 22.

Anyone driving through the area is asked to seek alternate routes and to plan for traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.