NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Social Services announced the Norwich DSS Resource Center will be closed on Tuesday after the location received a threat, officials confirmed on Monday.

Officials said the Connecticut State Police are investigating the threat.

Officials said all telephone appointments with the Norwich DSS Resource Center will continue as scheduled on Tuesday.

State residents can also reach the Department of Social Services website or call the benefits center at 1-855-626-6632.