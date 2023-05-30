LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police K9 helped apprehend a woman who evaded a crash in Lisbon on Sunday.

State police responded to a two-car crash in the area of 114 River Rd. just before 6 p.m. Police said witnesses saw one of the drivers flee into the nearby wood line.

A K9 track was initiated, and K9 Zedo quickly located the evading driver that was hiding in the woods, police said.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Lauren Donohue, made verbal threats to kill the investigating troopers’ families, police said. Officers also found that Donohue was unsteady and smelled alcohol on her.

Donohue was taken to Troop E for processing but was uncooperative. Police said they were unable to administer standardized field sobriety tests.

She was charged with the following: evading responsibility, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to driver upon right, two counts of interfering with an officer/resisting, and four counts of threatening in the second degree.

She was held on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is due in court on Tuesday.