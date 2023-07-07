COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — An oil delivery truck driver allegedly tested six times above the legal limit to drive a commercial vehicle, state police said.

Joshua Blanchette (Connecticut State Police)

Joshua Blanchette, 35, of Lisbon, was arrested in Colchester around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

State police said his boss pulled him over on Old Hebron Road because he thought he was drunk. Blanchette had 2,200 gallons of fuel oil in his delivery truck at the time, according to state police.

Blanchette blew six times the legal limit, which is .04 for truck drivers, state police said.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned in Norwich Superior Court on July 18.