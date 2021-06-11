State police searching for purse snatching suspect in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Montville state police are searching for the identity of a man caught on camera stealing a purse Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, an unknown male was seen on surveillance cameras in the Buon Appetito Ristorante & Pizzeria in North Stonington. Cameras show him placing the stolen purse inside his own bag before leaving the restaurant. He was also seen lingering on the premise beforehand, police say.

Anyone with information of the identity of this suspect is urged to contact Trooper Bresnan #530 at Troop E – Montville (860) 848-6500 ext. 5127 or by email at Sean.Bresnan@ct.gov

All tips will remain confidential.