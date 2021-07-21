State police seek help in identifying vehicle that struck, injured bicyclist in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car that struck a bicyclist before fleeing the scene on July 14.

Police say the accident happened at approximately 2:20 p.m. when a 16-year-old was riding a bicycle and was struck by a car in the area of Wyassup and Reutemann Roads.

Police report the evading vehicle was traveling north on Wyassup Road when the operator struck the bicyclist from behind, causing the bicyclist to sustain injuries.

The driver of the car continued north on Wyassup Road, according to police.

Anyone with information on the operator or location of the evading vehicle is asked to contact the North Stonington Resident Trooper’s Office by calling 860-848-6500.