PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a gas station robbery in Preston.

CSP responded to a reported armed robbery at the Best Way/Citgo gas station at 37 Norwich-Westerly Rd. around 4:19 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said a Black man, wearing a dark-colored jacket, arrived on foot and entered the store. He displayed a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk, police said.

The man then fled on foot and was last seen running eastbound on Norwich-Westerly Road.

Anyone who has seen the individual or recognizes him is urged to contact Detective Justin Clachrie at (860) 848-6532.

See the surveillance camera photos below:



Surveillance photos of a man suspected of robbing a gas station in Preston

