State Police: Wrong-way driver travels 9 miles on highway before stopping

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — State Troopers had to stop a wrong-way driver who traveled 9 miles from Montville to Norwich around midnight Friday.

Witnesses told 911 the wrong-way driver, Kevin Ayotte, 54, of New Britain, was driving west on the eastbound side of Route 2A. When Troopers caught up with him, he was traveling north on the southbound side of I-395.

Troopers deployed stop sticks to try to pull the car over, deflating two tires in the process. Ayotte kept going, but eventually stopped near Exit 14 on I-395 South in Norwich.

Ayotte was taken into custody and received several charges including Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, and Driving the Wrong Way on a Highway.

He was held on $5,000 bond.