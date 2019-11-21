Long-time lawmaker, State Representative Linda Orange passes away

Photo: Governor Ned Lamont via Twitter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has ordered state flags at half staff in honor of the death of State Representative Linda Orange Wednesday.

Governor Lamont tweeted the news of Rep. Orange’s death Wednesday evening, saying, “Linda truly loved serving the people of her district. She did lasting good work for Connecticut, and she will be missed.”

It's with great sadness that I'm directing state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of State Rep Linda Orange, who passed away today. Linda truly loved serving the people of her district. She did lasting good work for Connecticut, and she will be missed. https://t.co/7yD7Xi6FDC pic.twitter.com/cWShYG5TgW — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 21, 2019

Orange was a Democratic Representative for Colchester, Lebanon, Windham, and Mansfield.

“Linda Orange truly loved serving the people of her district – it was her passion and she always kept her constituents at the forefront of all her efforts. She had an undeniably witty sense of humor and a charming character that brightened even the gloomiest of days. – Governor Ned Lamont (D-CT)

Lamont went on to highlight that Orange was “one of the most ardent champions advocating on behalf of our state’s first-responders”

Speaker of the State House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington) said in a statement Wednesday night that Rep. Orange was a colleague and a good friend, who “was a beloved and respected presence at the Capitol.”

“She was a consummate professional as a legislator who cared deeply about her community. Despite her personal health challenges, Linda continued to work tirelessly on behalf of her constituents, setting a standard we can all strive for. Rep. Orange was one of those rare people who truly gave back to society more than she took. Our condolences go out to her family, and we will miss her greatly.” – Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington)

House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) adding to the Speakers sentiments saying, “The House Democratic Caucus is missing a bright light today,” and citing her legacy in standing up for first-responders.