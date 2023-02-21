NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released its report on Tuesday of a man who died while in the custody of the Norwich Police Department earlier this month.

On Feb. 3, the Norwich Office of Adult Probation searched Brenton Chambers’ car, residence and business. Police said that Chambers was on probation after being convicted in 2019 of driving while under the influence of drugs, and for operating a vehicle without an ignition device.

Probation officers found what they believe is fentanyl at all three locations, along with a gun at his home. Norwich police then arrested Chambers on narcotics and firearm charges.

Chambers was unable to post bond and was held in the custody of the Norwich Police Department.

At 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 4, Chambers had a fatal seizure while in his cell. The Office of the Inspector General requested immediate investigative assistance from the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

Chambers had been accused of violating his probation multiple times before his February arrest and said that he had used drugs again. He didn’t report to probation, which led to the Feb. 3 search of his car and home.

According to records, Probation Officer Michael Sullivan contacted Norwich police to tell them that Chambers didn’t appear for a planned meeting at the probation office.

That afternoon, Chambers arrived to the probation office in a 1987 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Sullivan advised him of the planned search and chambers became upset, according to officials.

Chambers was handcuffed and he was escorted out of the office and placed in a caged police vehicle.

Suspecting that Chambers had used fentanyl, officers conducted a field test, which indicated that he had used the drug, according to the report. He was then taken to Norwich Police Headquarters.

When he arrived at headquarters, he reportedly asked officers, “Are you guys going to be able to get me my methadone?”

Chambers complained that he had a swollen ankle, then said he was sore because his foot was wedged inside the car. He was taken to Backus Hospital and was later discharged with a boot.

An officer searched Chambers before placing him back in his cell, according to the state report.

Police dispatchers kept watch of Chambers throughout the night and noticed him leaning forward with his elbow to his knees. Two officers continually watched over him out of fear he might fall forward and hit his head.

An officer went to a restroom at about 4 a.m., and noticed Chambers “acting funny” when she returned. She grabbed a medical kit when she realized he might be having a seizure.

Another officer then went into the cell and found Chambers unreproved and without a pulse. Officers then called 911 and began CPR until EMS got to the scene.

On Feb. 5, the Office of Medical Examiner performed and autopsy on Chambers. His cause of death was determined as active fentanyl intoxication, with recent cocaine use. His manner of death was ruled an accident.

The report concluded that Chambers likely ingested fentanyl early on Feb. 4, and that he wore a type of clothing that had several concealed pockets. He likely put the drugs in his pockets and ingested it while in police custody, according to the report.

The Office of the Medical Examiner recommends that moving forward, police should provide inmates with scrub-like clothing to reduce the chance of them ingesting drugs while in custody.