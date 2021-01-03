State Trooper hospitalized following crash in Lisbon; suspect apprehended

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — A State Trooper is in the hospital following a crash in Lisbon Sunday.

State Police report, around 12:15 p.m., Troopers were dispatched to the area of Kinsman Hill Road for reports of a motor vehicle crash where one of the vehicles – described as a red Chevy Cruz – evaded the scene.

The victim in the crash reported injuries.

State Police say, a Trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description of the evading vehicle traveling toward Jewett City. He turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle traveling in his direction.

The accused operator, later identified as Joshua Young, 31, of Norwich, struck a State Police cruiser in an attempt to flee. The involved Trooper sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The Trooper is expected to make a full recovery.

Young was later apprehended and transported to state police barracks for processing.

