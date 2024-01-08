WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people including a state trooper have been taken to the hospital after a crash on Monday on Interstate 95 North in Waterford, according to state police.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) reported the two-vehicle crash at 5:16 p.m.

Interstate 95 Northbound was closed between exits 81 and 82 for several hours after the crash. The area has since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.



No further information is available at this time.