Stolen Credit Card Used at Several Waterford Stores

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 08:44 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 10:34 PM EDT

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who used a stolen credit card at several stores.

Police say the suspect used the card at Walmart on July 30 and then again on August 2 at Hollister and Olympia.  He was seen driving away in a vehicle that appeared to be a Honda Civic. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451 or e-mail gmaffeo@waterfordct.org. 

