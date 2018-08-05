Stolen Credit Card Used at Several Waterford Stores Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who used a stolen credit card at several stores.

Police say the suspect used the card at Walmart on July 30 and then again on August 2 at Hollister and Olympia. He was seen driving away in a vehicle that appeared to be a Honda Civic.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451 or e-mail gmaffeo@waterfordct.org.