NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – State police recovered a stolen firearm while investigating an impaired driver near Norwich Thursday night.

A Trooper was patrolling Route 2 east near Exit 27 in Norwich at 11:28 p.m. when they observed a green Acura driving erratically. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop and after speaking with the driver found that the vehicle smelled of alcohol and cannabis.

The Trooper found that the driver,39-year-old Kyna Smith from Bloomfield, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Smith was given a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was unable to perform to standard.

Smith was taken into custody and her vehicle searched. During the search the Trooper located a 9mm handgun that was attributed to the vehicle’s passenger, 41-year-old Michael Martin from East Hartford. The handgun was revealed to be stolen after checking it’s serial number.

Both Smith and Martin were arrested and transported to Troop K. Smith was charged with Operating Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain a Proper Lane and Operating Under a Suspended License. Smith was released on $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court September 12, 2023.

Martin was charged with Illegal Possession of a Large-Capacity Magazine, Stealing a Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. Martin was also released on a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court September 14th, 2023.