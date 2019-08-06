Stonington Board of Ed holds special meeting on teacher allegedly inappropriately touching female students

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A special meeting was called by the Stonington Board of Education. A few residents sounded-off on board members and how it handled complaints made against media and technology teacher, Timothy Chokas.

An investigation by The Day newspaper found that the school received over two dozen complaints by female students, going back to at least 2013, alleged Chokas, who also coached golf and soccer, touched female students on the butt and thighs, massaged their backs and made inappropriate comments.

At least two sources familiar with the investigation, tell News 8 at the number of complaints is nowhere near the 25 that have been reported.

The Day also reported that Chokas signed a separation agreement in January, he was not fired. He was given more than $80,000 and no record of any previous complaints were found in his personnel file.

The board is hoping that this gets resolved expediently, but for that to happen before the school year starts is a long shot.

The State Office of child advocate is investigating if the school board abided by the mandatory reporting laws and is expected to release a report that includes the recommendations of actions to be taken by the school district.