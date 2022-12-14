STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Stonington is considering restricting short-term rentals to a person’s primary residence.

It’s a move that may preserve the stability of neighborhoods, but may also mean that people who use rental properties to pay for their mortgage and repairs may no longer have that extra income to do so.

“I have mixed reactions, because I have friends who do rent out their homes who have rented for many, many years to the same families,” said Edie Morren, who lives in Stonington.

He said he hasn’t seen any adverse impact from those homes.

Some of those short-term rentals are rented out by realtors, while others are by word of mouth or through websites like Airbnb and VRBO.