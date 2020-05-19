‘Stonington Feeds Stonington’ keeps local restaurants afloat while helping families short on food

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Groton and Stonington both now have volunteers that buy local restaurants’ gift cards and give them to Human Services for families short on food.

“Stonington Feeds Stonington” aims to help keep businesses afloat while helping others.

“Our town is based on a lot of small businesses like a lot of other towns in Connecticut, and we have a lot of friends grappling with how they are going to stay afloat with everything going on,” said Nicole Jones, Stonington Feeds Stonington.

So Nicole Jones started Stonington Feeds Stonington, collecting donations which are then used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants.

They’ve partnered with the town’s Human Services to get the cards to those in need quickly.

“It’s been overwhelming to see the thank you’s. We had one restaurant say to us ‘you have no idea but this came at the perfect time,'” said Jones.

Since late March, she can’t believe the generosity, over $30,000, some from kids like these who donated their allowances. Other kids help with their website. Payton helps organize cards.

These kids raised $300 going door to door for “Groton Feeds Groton.” And adult volunteers are happy to play a part in fighting hunger and helping businesses.

“We’re coming into our busiest season for restaurants and it’s going to be really difficult for them, and we’re hoping this initiative helps a little bit stay afloat and be able to keep the doors open for more,” said Jones.

She’s proud she helped other towns start this program.

“We’re so excited that Groton Feeds Groton got started last week, the quiet corner feeds the quiet corner. We would love nothing more than for other towns to reach out on how they can get started, it’s a really simple model,” said Jones.

Nicole has even helped a friend in North Carolina start this program. Everyone likes how it gets the money right back into the local economy.