Stonington going high-tech with proposed veterans monument

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Stonington is going high-tech with a monument it hopes will be able to recognize all of the town’s veterans.

The monument, which would be placed at the police department, would be granite but it would not have names etched in it.

Instead, it would have a chip in it so people could use a smartphone or tablet to link to the information and see the names of all the residents of Stonington who served in the military listed along with their branch.

It would also allow for videos and stories to be linked to each of the veterans.

Danielle Cheeseborough, the First Selectman of Stonington (D) told us, “What’s great about it is it enables us to capture so many names. So I think a challenge a lot of monuments face…is because etching names in granite can be so expensive and take up so much room we’re not able to be as inclusive as we like.”

The town is encouraging people who know of veterans from town to log onto the town’s website and add their names to the list.

They can also donate there to help the town raise the $180,000 needed for the monument.