STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a grand sendoff Wednesday at Stonington High School as the community honored a star athlete.

Runner Josh Mooney was surprised when he arrived at school on Wednesday and saw the tribute. Mooney, who was honored at the CIAC’s All State Banquet at the Aqua Turf Club, broke the state record in the 100 meter hurdles during a competition on Sunday.

“Definitely a lot of people,” he said. “I usually don’t like all this attention.”

Mooney, along with teammate Ryan Gruczka, were given a limousine ride and police escort to the banquet.

“We’re really proud,” said Ben Bowne, the head track coach at Stonington High School. “He’s such a wonderful kid. Just super hardworking, super humble.”

Mooney was named the Connecticut Player of the Year in boys track and field. He will attend the University of Connecticut next year