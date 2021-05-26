Stonington launches ‘211/911 Which/When’ campaign to help people in crisis

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Stonington just launched a new campaign to help people in crisis but also help them to try to find way to avoid a crisis. The campaign is called 211/911 Which/When. It’s a cooperation between the town of Stonington, the Stonington police department, and the United Way, which runs the 211 system.

The project will seek to expand awareness of resources available through 211 for Connecticut residents including support to find crisis assistance for mental health care, emergency food, rental support, and other essential resources. There are many times where they say you should call 211 and not 911 and they want people to know which and when.

“In 2020, we handled 122,000 crisis calls. 91 percent of those calls… callers reported that their crisis state was diminished after speaking to a contact specialist,” said Tanya Barrett, Sr. V.P. 211 Heath & Human Services, United Way of CT.

“I think our goal is to pick the right one. If you don’t need the police call 211 because it’s connecting with the right services,” said Chief Darren Stewart, Stonington Police.

Not only is it important to know when to call 211 or 911 but it may also be just as important to know when to bring your child to an emergency department for psychiatric care. At Lawrence & Memorial Hospital they have seen an uptick in those types of visits.